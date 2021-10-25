Dutch agency: Netherlands could face higher sea level rises

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch climate experts are warning that the low-lying Netherlands could face higher sea level rises than previously forecast as well as dangerous weather events caused by climate change. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute issued the stark warning on Monday in a new update based on its own research and an August report by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The Dutch institute said that if greenhouse gas emissions are not reduced, the sea level along the long Dutch coastline could rise by 1.2 meters by the year 2100. In 2014, the institute had warned of a possible 1 meter rise. It’s update also warned of both heavier summer storms and droughts.