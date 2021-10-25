Facebook profits rise amid revelations from leaked documents

By BARBARA ORTUTAY and KELVIN CHAN

AP Business Writers

Amid fallout from the Facebook Papers showing its failure to address the harms its social network has created around the world, Facebook on Monday reported higher profit for the latest quarter, buoyed by strong advertising revenue. Also on Monday, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told British lawmakers that the social media giant stokes online hate and extremism, fails to protect children from harmful content and lacks any incentive to fix the problems. Haugen spoke Monday before a parliamentary committee that’s working on legislation to rein in the power of social media companies. Her sharp comments are providing momentum for efforts by European governments working on stricter regulation of tech giants.