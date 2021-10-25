Hurricane Rick hits Mexico’s southern Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A compact Hurricane Rick has roared ashore along Mexico’s southern Pacific coast with 105 mph (165 kmh) winds and heavy rain amid warnings of potential flash floods in the coastal mountains. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rick made landfall early Monday as a Category 2 storm about 15 miles (25 kms) east of the port of Lazaro Cardenas around 5 a.m. local time. Later Monday morning, Rick was 40 miles (65 km) north of Lazaro Cardenas, moving north at 9 mph (15 kmh). Forecasters said the storm was relatively compact, with hurricane force winds extending out only 15 miles (30 kilometers) from the eye.