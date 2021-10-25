Hurricane Rick weakens to tropical storm over Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A compact Hurricane Rick has roared ashore along Mexico’s southern Pacific coast with 105 mph (165 kmh) winds and heavy rain amid warnings of potential flash floods in the coastal mountains. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rick made landfall early Monday as a Category 2 storm about 15 miles (25 kms) east of the port of Lazaro Cardenas around 5 a.m. local time. Later Monday, Rick weakened to a tropical storm and was 105 miles (170 km) north of Lazaro Cardenas, moving north at 10 mph (17 kmh). Forecasters said heavy rains meant the threat of flooding continued. The storm’s maximum sustained winds had decreased to 60 mph (95 kmh).