Israeli settlement plans anger some in governing coalition

By ILAN BEN ZION

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s plans to advance the construction of thousands of new settlement homes in the occupied West Bank have angered the Palestinians and drawn criticism from a left-wing member of the country’s fragile coalition government. Israel on Sunday announced construction tenders for 1,355 housing units in the West Bank, the first move of its kind since President Joe Biden assumed office pledging to take a harder line on the settlements. It is expected to approve an additional 3,000 homes in the coming days. The Palestinians view the settlements as the main obstacle to peace, and most of the international community considers them illegal.