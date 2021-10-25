Jury selection in Ahmaud Arbery slaying crawls into 2nd week

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jury selection in the trial of three men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery has spilled into a second week. Attorneys and the trial judge resumed their slow-moving task of questioning potential jurors one at a time Monday at the Glynn County courthouse in coastal Georgia. The pursuit and fatal shooting of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, by three white men last year dominated headlines and social media feeds in the community, and many people showing up for jury duty over the past week have said they already know a lot about the case and have opinions about who’s at fault. So far 23 jury pool members have been deemed fair-minded enough to qualify for the final jury. Dozens more are needed.