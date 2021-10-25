Lawyer: Initial autopsy inconclusive on Laundrie death cause

By CURT ANDERSON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A family lawyer says the initial autopsy on the remains of Brian Laundrie did not uncover a cause of his death and a more intensive examination will be done. Laundrie’s skeletal remains found in a Florida nature preserve were positively identified last week using dental records. Laundrie had been the subject of a manhunt for more than a month as investigators searched for clues in the slaying of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, during their cross-country van trip together. Laundrie attorney Steve Bertolino said Monday police told him the autopsy was inconclusive and the remains were sent to an anthologist for further study.