Missouri tornado confirmed as storms swept into Illinois

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a strong tornado that thrashed the southwestern Missouri city of Fredericktown as strong storms that swept the state and into Illinois overnight damaged buildings and knocked out power, but left no serious injuries. The National Weather Service says an EF-3 tornado hit Fredericktown Sunday night, damaging homes, businesses and the main electrical substation that feeds power to the city of about 4,000. The weather service is also surveying damage from a suspected tornado at St. Mary, Missouri, that may have crossed the Mississippi River into Chester, Illinois. Crews are also looking into whether the storms spawned tornadoes in rural areas in the northeastern corner of Kansas and throughout the northern half of Missouri.