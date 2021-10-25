Ohio printed 35,000 wrong Wright Brothers license plates

COLUMBUS, OHIO (AP) — Ohio printed out 35,000 new license plates before realizing a banner depicted on the plate was attached to the wrong end of the Wright Brothers’ historic first plane, the Wright Flyer. State officials acknowledged the error immediately after the new plates were unveiled on Thursday and released a photo of the corrected plate. But WBNS-TV reports a state spokesperson said on Friday that 35,000 plates had already been printed. The new license plate includes an illustration of a banner, which should have been trailing behind the plane but is instead attached to its front. The corrected plates are scheduled to be released Dec. 29.