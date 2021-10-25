Orthodox patriarch praises Biden after meeting

By PETER SMITH

Associated Press

The spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, met Monday evening with President Joe Biden. Bartholomew resumed a busy American visit after an overnight hospital stay upon feeling unwell following his flight. His meeting with Biden followed meetings with the Turkish ambassador and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He called Biden a “main of faith and man of vision” and said he was satisfied with his visit.