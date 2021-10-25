Police: 2 die, 6 injured in Idaho mall shooting

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho, say two people were killed and six injured in a shooting at a shopping mall. They said one person was in custody. At a news conference Monday afternoon authorities said a police officer was among the six people injured. The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall. Police were interviewing dozens of people outside the entrance to Macy’s, one of five large department stores at the mall that has 153 stores in all.