Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s leading general has dissolved the government and says the military will run the country until elections in 2023. His announcement came hours after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and other senior government officials. In a televised address Monday, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan declared a state of emergency and dissolved the country’s ruling Sovereign Council as well as the government. He said quarrels among political factions prompted the military to intervene and that a new technocrat government will be installed. In response, thousands flooded the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman to protest the military takeover.