Turkey’s Erdogan lifts threat to expel Western ambassadors

By ANDREW WILKS

Associated Press

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stepped back from a threat to expel the ambassadors of 10 Western nations over their support for a jailed activist. “We believe that these ambassadors … will now be more careful in their statements,” he said in televised remarks late Monday. The envoys, including those of the U.S., Germany and France, last week called for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. He has been in a Turkish prison for four years awaiting trial on charges many view as unfounded. The ambassadors of the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and New Zealand also joined the appeal.