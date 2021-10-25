Uganda police investigate bus explosion that killed 1 person

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Police are investigating a bus explosion that killed one person in central Uganda. The explosion on the bus took place as the vehicle was traveling from Kampala, the capital, to the western part of Uganda on Monday. Police said they dispatched bomb experts to the scene. It was the East African country’s second blast in less than 48 hours. A bomb explosion at an eatery in a busy Kampala suburb killed one person on Saturday night. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for that attack, saying it detonated an explosive device at the eatery allegedly “frequented by elements and spies” with Uganda’s government.