AP National News
By
Published 7:19 AM

UN: Greenhouse gas levels hit a new record, cuts fall short

By JAMEY KEATEN and FRANK JORDANS
Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. weather agency says greenhouse gas concentrations hit a new record high last year and increased at a faster rate than the annual average for the last decade. In its annual report on heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere, the agency also said that parts of the Amazon rainforest have gone from being a carbon “sink” that sucks carbon dioxide from the air to a source of CO2 due to deforestation and reduced humidity in the region. The report’s release came days before the start of a U.N. climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland. In a separate report, the U.N. climate office warned that the world remains off target for meeting its goal of cutting emissions and is on track for warming of 2.7 Celsius.

AP National News

Associated Press

