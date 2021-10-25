Vilified in sports world, Astros begin another World Series

By BEN WALKER

AP Baseball Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros are in the World Series for the third time in five years. They go into Game 1 against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night as the betting favorites in Las Vegas and sure to be cheered at home at Minute Maid Park. But everywhere else, they’re seen as villains, considered baseball’s biggest cheaters after using an illegal sign-stealing scheme on their way to winning the 2017 championship. Astros star Carlos Correa says the outside noise doesn’t motivate the team. There sure is a lot of it when they go on the road, where the team has been heckled, cursed and taunted all season.