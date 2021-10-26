American-Iranian man detained in Iran undergoes surgery

WASHINGTON (AP) — An 84-year-old American-Iranian man who has been detained in Iran for more than five years has undergone surgery to clear a blockage in an artery to the brain that his family and supporters have described as life-threatening. A statement from Baquer Namazi’s attorney, Jared Genser, says the surgery “appears to have been a success.” He is expected to remain in the intensive care unit for two more days and then be transferred to a general recovery ward before being released.