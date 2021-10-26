Skip to Content
Belgium reimposes restrictions as COVID-19 cases spike

By RAF CASERT
Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) —  Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have shot up in Belgium, pushing the government to reimpose some pandemic restrictions that it only relaxed a few weeks ago and expand a nationwide use of the COVID-19 pass. Daily infections in the European Union nation of 11 million increased 75% to reach 5,299 cases a day last week. Hospitalizations have increased 69%. The country’s health minister says the COVID-19 pass will have to be shown in bars, restaurants and fitness clubs as of next week. The passport shows you are either fully vaccinated, have had a recent negative test or have recently recovered from the disease. In addition, as of Friday, face masks will be mandatory in public places.

