BioNTech to work with Senegal, Rwanda to make mRNA vaccines

By CARLEY PETESCH

Associated Press

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal and Rwanda have signed an agreement with German company BioNTech for the construction of its first start-to-finish factories to make messenger RNA vaccines in Africa. BioNTech, which produces the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, said Tuesday that construction on the facilities will start in mid-2022. It said in a statement that it is working with the Institut Pasteur in Dakar, Senegal’s capital, and the Rwandan government. Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization’s Regional Director for Africa, welcomed the announcement. She said state-of-the-art facilities will be life-savers and game-changers for Africa and could lead to millions of cutting-edge vaccines being made for Africans, by Africans in Africa.