Congress plans fixes for US military’s AWOL weapons problems

By KRISTIN M. HALL and JUSTIN PRITCHARD

Associated Press

America’s armed services will have to keep better track of their guns and explosives under changes Congress is set to require. It’s one response to an Associated Press investigation that showed firearms stolen from U.S. bases have resurfaced in violent crimes. Under the proposals, the Department of Defense would tell both civilian law enforcement authorities and lawmakers themselves more about guns that vanish from military armories and shipments. The stricter accountability is part of the National Defense Authorization Act, the bipartisan legislation that sets the Pentagon’s policy priorities. Meanwhile, other lawmakers who worry the military isn’t reforming fast enough have requested a briefing to understand what progress has made.