Coroner IDs suspect in Boise mall shooting that killed 2

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have identified the suspect in a Boise, Idaho mall shooting as 27-year-old Jacob Bergquist. Police say Bergquist died at a hospital late Tuesday morning. Police say he is believed to have killed two people and injured four others in the Monday afternoon shooting. The Ada County Coroner says Jo Acker, a 26-year-old security guard who first tried to stop the shooter, is one of the people who died. Roberto Padilla Arguelles, a 49-year-old Rupert man, was also shot and killed. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters that officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who had been hospitalized in critical condition.