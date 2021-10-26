Skip to Content
AP National News
Coroner IDs suspect in Boise mall shooting that killed 2

By REBECCA BOONE
Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have identified the suspect in a Boise, Idaho mall shooting as 27-year-old Jacob Bergquist. Police say Bergquist died at a hospital late Tuesday morning. Police say he is believed to have killed two people and injured four others in the Monday afternoon shooting. The Ada County Coroner says Jo Acker, a 26-year-old security guard who first tried to stop the shooter, is one of the people who died. Roberto Padilla Arguelles, a 49-year-old Rupert man, was also shot and killed. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters that officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who had been hospitalized in critical condition. 

Associated Press

