De Kock protest after South Africa team ordered to take knee

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Former captain Quinton de Kock has refused to play in a T20 World Cup game against West Indies in protest after Cricket South Africa ordered its players to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. CSA issued a statement before the start of the game in Dubai saying it had ordered players to make the anti-racism gesture ahead of their remaining matches at the tournament. CSA said it made the decision after “concerns were raised” over the “different postures” previously taken by its players. Some players do kneel but others have declined including de Kock.