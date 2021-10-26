‘Dune’ to get sequel, with theater-only release set for 2023

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

“Dune” isn’t done. Legendary Entertainment announced Tuesday that Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” which adapts the first half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 science-fiction epic, will get a sequel. Whether that would be the case had been an unanswered question throughout the film’s release, which was delayed a year by the pandemic and ultimately debuted both in theaters and on HBO Max. Over the weekend, “Dune” launched with a solid $40.1 million in ticket sales in U.S. and Canada theaters. Warner Bros. is planning an exclusive theatrical release for the sequel in October 2023.