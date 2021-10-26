Skip to Content
Germany’s newly elected parliament convenes for first time

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s newly elected parliament is holding its first meeting. The 736-member lower house, or Bundestag, has elected as its new speaker Baerbel Bas of the center-left Social Democrats, which emerged from last month’s election as the strongest party. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is attended Tuesday’s meeting although she is no longer a lawmaker. She was sitting on the visitor stands of parliament. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will later formally dismiss  Merkel and her Cabinet, though they will be asked to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new government is in place. The three parties that hope to form Germany’s new government say they aim to have the country’s next chancellor in place in December,

