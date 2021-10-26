Global shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly higher after another rally to record highs on Wall Street. European shares are rising in early trading and U.S. futures also gained. Japan’s Nikkei 225 benchmark finished higher. Shares fell in China, but gained in South Korea and were little changed in Australia. Stocks have been advancing as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts had expected. Historically low interest rates, along with strong corporate profit growth, have helped the S&P 500 more than double from the bottom it set in March 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.