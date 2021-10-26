Grammys CEO on a mission to regain music community’s trust

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Harvey Mason jr. knew there would be an uphill climb after taking over as the Recording Academy’s CEO. He has received heavy criticism about the academy’s past lack of diversity and ineffective award voting process. Those critical responses have fueled Mason’s mission to regain the trust of the music community. He’s already replaced the nominations review committee with a new member peer-driven voting system, overhauled the leadership with two co-presidents, increased membership and committed to hiring more diverse candidates with an inclusion rider for the next year’s Grammy Awards. Mason is looking to make his presence known after being elected president and CEO of the academy in May. He is the first Black person to hold the position.