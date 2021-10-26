Greece: 3 girls, 1 woman die after migrant dinghy sinks

By DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say three girls and a woman have died after a dinghy transporting migrants from the coast of Turkey sank near the Greek island of Chios. Greece’s coast guard said another 22 people were rescued and at least person from the boat was missing on Tuesday. It says the large number of passengers on the vessel coupled with weather conditions led the boat’s floor to detach. In a tweet, Greece’s migration minister tweeted that the dead children ranged in age from 3 to 14. He initially reported that all of the passengers who died were minors.