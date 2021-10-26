Greece: 4 migrant children dead after dinghy sinks

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s migration minister says four children have died after a dinghy transporting migrants from the coast of Turkey sank Tuesday near the eastern Greek island of Chios. Notis Mitarachi said 22 people had been rescued and at least one more migrant was still missing. He said the dead children were aged between 3 and 14, and accused neighbor Turkey of failing to observe the terms of a 2016 agreement with the European Union. Turkey counters that it hosts the largest number of refugees in the world, at some 4 million, and says the EU has been slow to deliver on promises of financial support.