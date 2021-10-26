Hearing delayed for Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A clemency hearing for Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones has been delayed for a week while his legal challenge is pending in federal court. The five-member Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board was set to hear Jones’ request for clemency on Tuesday. But that hearing has been moved to next Tuesday while an appeal by death row inmates is pending in federal court. Jones and five other death row inmates are seeking to be reinstated into a federal lawsuit challenging Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocol. A federal district judge on Monday rejected the inmates’ request, but their attorneys immediately appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.