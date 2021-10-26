Illinois police officer is shot and killed near St. Louis

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer was shot to death by a man at a gas station in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis. Trooper Jayme Bufford with Illinois State Police says 36-year-old Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins died after being taken to a hospital. He was shot around 8 a.m. Tuesday at a Speedway gas station along Route 111. Bufford says Timmins had approached a car in the gas station’s parking lot because he suspected it had been stolen. Bufford says a man then began firing on Timmins. The suspect was taken into custody. His name hasn’t been released.