Iran says cyberattack closes gas stations across country

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state television says a cyberattack has targeted gas stations across the Islamic Republic. The announcement read on air comes after long lines formed at stations in Tehran and elsewhere Tuesday. State TV quoted an official with Iran’s National Security Council confirming the attack. Oil Ministry officials were holding an “emergency meeting” to solve the technical problem. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the outage. However, electronic billboards in one major city also appeared to have been targeted in the hack.