Lawyer: Guantanamo case should be put on hold at high court

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for a Guantanamo Bay detainee says the Supreme Court should wait to decide a case involving his client until it’s clear what the Biden administration will let the man say about his torture abroad by the CIA. The lawyer for Abu Zubaydah told the Supreme Court in a letter that a case involving his client argued at the high court earlier this month should be put on hold for the time being. An agreement by the government to let Zubaydah provide information could mean the Supreme Court doesn’t need issue a ruling on when the government can shield information by saying it’s a state secret.