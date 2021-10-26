Military says Sudan’s detained PM allowed to return home

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A military official says Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and his wife, who were detained after the military seized power were allowed to return to their home in Khartoum. Their release came after the international community condemned the coup and called on the military to release all government officials detained when Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan seized power Monday. The military official who confirmed the release said Hamdok’s house is “under heavy security.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief media. Burhan had said earlier that Hamdok had been held for his own safety and would likely be released. But he warned that other members of the dissolved government could face trial.