Nor’easter has New England bracing for floods, power outages

BOSTON (AP) — Forecasters are warning that a nor’easter barreling up the U.S. coast could bring flooding, hurricane-force wind gusts and widespread power outages to New England. The worst of the storm is expected to lash the region late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Wind gusts as high as 75 mph are forecast on Cape Cod with sustained winds as high as 45 mph. Branches laden with wet, heavy leaves on trees that have not yet shed them raise the risk for power outages. The storm has disrupted some flights, and federal officials are warning about possible delays or cancellations across the region.