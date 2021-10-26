North Dakota health agency cuts comments on social media

By JAMES MacPHERSON

Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Health has switched off comments on its social media accounts, saying it was doing so to combat the spread of misinformation. The agency says in a statement that its social media accounts “will continue to be a source for sharing verified public health information.” The agency says the comment ban that began Tuesday “will be applied to all posts, and not be specific to any particular topic.” U.S. health officials have said misinformation on social media platforms has caused some to resist getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., with just over 60% of the population completing their doses despite the widespread availability of shots.