Protesters in Sudan burn tires, block roads a day after coup

BY SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Pro-democracy protesters have blocked roads in Sudan’s capital with makeshift barricades and burning tires, a day after the military seized power in a swift coup widely denounced by the international community. The country’s top general said Tuesday the prime minister of the dissolved government was being held for his own safety at the general’s house, not in a prison. He said Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was in good health. The takeover came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course and the pace of Sudan’s transition to democracy. It threated to derail that process, which has progressed in fits and starts since the overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising two years ago.