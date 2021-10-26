Samsung’s Lee fined over illegally using propofol

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung’s de facto chief Lee Jae-yong has been fined 70 million won, or about $60,000, for illegally using the anesthetic drug propofol. Tuesday’s ruling came about two months after Lee was released on parole over a separate corruption case. The Seoul Central District Court said it convicted Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, of violating a law on drug controls. Lee is the third-generation heir of South Korea’s biggest company, Samsung, and has been involved in a series of corruption cases lately. Propofol is used for anesthesia and sedation. Its use gained notoriety in 2009 when pop star Michael Jackson died of a propofol overdose.