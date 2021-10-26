Senators put YouTube, TikTok, Snap on defensive on kids’ use

By MARCY GORDON and MATT O’BRIEN

AP Business Writers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators have put executives of YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat on the defensive. The executives were asked what they’re doing to ensure young users’ safety amid concern over the platforms’ potential harm to children. The senators also they reached out to the tech executives for support of legislation to buttress protection of children on social media but received little firm commitment. At a hearing by the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection, the lawmakers pointed to eating disorders, promotion of addictive drugs and sexually explicit material, which they maintain the three platforms are pushing to vulnerable young people.