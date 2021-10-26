Solid earnings drive US stocks further into record heights

The Associated Press

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as company earnings reports get into high gear, pushing major indexes further into record heights. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in the early going Tuesday. Big technology companies were doing much of the heavy lifting, and that helped send the Nasdaq up 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2%. UPS jumped 7.7% in the early going after the package delivery service reported results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts. Microsoft and Google’s parent company will report their own results after the closing bell. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mixed.