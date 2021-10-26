Sudan general: PM detained in coup held for his own safety

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s ruling general has suggested that some members of the government dissolved in a coup could face trial. But he said that the deposed prime minister was being held for his own safety and would likely be released soon. A day after the military seized power in a move widely denounced by the international community, pro-democracy protesters took to the streets again. They blocked roads in the capital Tuesday with makeshift barricades and burning tires. Monday’s takeover came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course and the pace of Sudan’s transition to democracy.