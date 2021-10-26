Sudan general: Prime minister is being held at a home

BY SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s top general says the deposed prime minister is being detained for own safety at the general’s own house, not in a prison. The military took power in a coup on Monday. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan told a news conference Tuesday that the military has stepped in after talks with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the protest movement to resolve the dispute reached deadlock. Burhan said Hamdok was in good health.