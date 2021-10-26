Sudan strongman is seen as an insider with powerful allies

By SAMY MAGDY and ISABEL DEBRE

CAIRO (AP) — Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, who led this week’s coup in Sudan, has been a little-known figure who mostly stayed behind the scenes. He first gained prominence in 2019 when he and other generals toppled longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir under pressure from mass demonstrations. The 61-year-old Burhan has powerful allies, including Gulf nations and a feared Sudanese paramilitary commander who heads the Rapid Support Forces, which grew out of the Janjaweed militias notorious for atrocities and rapes during the Darfur conflict. Monday’s coup was a resounding signal that Burhan appears intent on keeping the military firmly in control despite pressure at home and abroad for greater democracy and a return to a civilian government.