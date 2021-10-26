UN chief: ‘Leadership gap’ undermines global climate efforts

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations says a “leadership gap” is undermining the world’s efforts to curb global warming, days before presidents and prime ministers gather for a climate summit in Glasgow. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Tuesday that time is running out to cut greenhouse gas emissions to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris accord and avert the worst of global warming. Guterres spoke as a new report by the U.N. Environment Programme found that fresh pledges by governments to cut emissions are raising hopes but aren’t strict enough to keep global warming from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century. Gueterres said all countries need to “go an extra mile” on climate change.