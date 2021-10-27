Skip to Content
Biden deal in ‘pretty good shape,’ but no breakthrough yet

By LISA MASCARO, AAMER MADHANI and ALAN FRAM
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic policy plan and a related $1 trillion infrastructure bill. But chances of a breakthrough faded Wednesday after pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia panned his party’s new billionaires’ tax proposal to help pay for it. All this as Biden and his party rush to strike agreement on about $1.75 trillion in social services and climate change programs. Biden has wanted a deal before he departs for overseas summits on Thursday.

