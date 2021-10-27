Coming out: Cavallo’s key message before Australian season

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

Soccer player Josh Cavallo has come out as gay in a public statement ahead of the A-League season. The 21-year-old Adelaide United midfielder says he’s the first player to openly come out while playing in Australia’s top-flight soccer league. Cavallo says “I want to inspire and show people that it’s okay to be yourself and play football. It’s okay to be gay and play football.” Cavallo says he’s received so much encouragement and support that he’s now asking himself the question: “Why have I been hiding this burden for so long?”