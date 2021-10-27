Election likely in Portugal after govt defeat in budget vote

By BARRY HATTON

Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s parliament has rejected the minority Socialist government’s proposed state budget for 2022. That is expected to trigger an early election and put a brake on the country’s post-pandemic recovery plans. The moderate Socialists were deserted Wednesday by their hard-left allies from the Communist Party and the Left Bloc who have helped shore up the government’s power over the past six years. Portugal’s president had warned he would call an early election if parliament did not approve next year’s government spending plan. Due to constitutional requirements, and taking into account the Christmas vacation period, early polls would probably take place in January.