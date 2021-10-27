Federal appeals court temporarily halts Oklahoma executions

By SEAN MURPHY

The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal appeals court has granted a stay of execution for two Oklahoma inmates who were scheduled to receive lethal injections in the coming weeks. A three-member panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit issued the stays Wednesday for death row inmates John Marion Grant and Julius Jones. The court ruled that a federal district judge in Oklahoma erred when he removed Grant, Jones and three other inmates from a federal lawsuit challenging Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocols. U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot removed the five inmates because they did not select an alternative method of execution.