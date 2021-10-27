Migrant caravan grows as it heads through southern Mexico

By EDGAR H. CLEMENTE

Associated Press

VILLA COMALTITLAN, Mexico (AP) — A growing migrant caravan has filled the town square here after knocking off another 13 miles of its trek across southern Mexico. About 2,000 migrants had walked out of the southern city of Tapachula near the Guatemala border on Saturday. While the multitude is challenging to count, it appeared significantly larger Wednesday when it left Huixtla after a day of rest and its leaders estimated its size at 4,000. Though still significantly smaller than caravans in 2018 and 2019, this is the biggest group moving through southern Mexico since the pandemic started early last year.