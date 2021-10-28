3 Arizona family members win $108M Mega Millions jackpot

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Lottery has announced that three members of a family from Lake Havasu City have claimed the $108 million Mega Millions jackpot from an Oct. 22 drawing. Lottery officials said Thursday that the the winners are a married couple and the woman’s brother. Officials say they decided to remain anonymous, which is allowed under a 2019 Arizona law. Lottery officials say the family members will get $75.2 million before taxes because they chose the lump-sum cash option. Officials say the winners said plan to buy a motorhome and plan to leave their jobs when the time is right and travel around the U.S.