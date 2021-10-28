Airstrike in Ethiopia’s Tigray kills 10, including children

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government says a new airstrike has hit the capital of the country’s Tigray region and a doctor says 10 people have been killed, including children. This is the deadliest of the new round of airstrikes that began last week as the year-long war intensifies. A government spokesman tells The Associated Press that Thursday’s airstrike targeted a site in Mekele city used by the rival Tigray forces to make and repair weapons. But a Tigray spokesman says it struck a “civilian residence” and wounded more than 20 other people. International calls for a cease-fire have been in vain.